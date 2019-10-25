Menswear brand Indian Terrain launches seventh EBO in Mumbai

Leading menswear brand, Indian Terrain has launched its 177th EBO in the country. Located in Linking Road, Mumbai this is the brand’s seventh EBO in Mumbai. It offers a wide collection in men’s apparels and accessories. The new store is spread over a retail space of 600 sq. ft. and offers the most fashionable apparel and accessories, making it a shoppers’ paradise. According to the company, the store’s world-class design and ample retail space ensures an uncluttered, luxuriant, and cosmopolitan shopping environment. Speaking at the launch, Charath Narsimhan, Managing Director, Indian Terrain Fashions said, “The launch of our new store in Mumbai is testimony to the enduring and successful relationship with our customers from the time we opened our first store in city. The new store will cater as a convenient fashion destination for our customers. We are positive that this new store holds great potential and will surpass expectations with its premium design and feel.” The store will also offer exciting promotions in celebration of the festival of lights, Diwali.

Indian Terrain is one of India’s leading men’s and boys’ wear brand offering a complete range of casual wear and sportswear. Having opened its first store in September 2000, the company was listed in 2011, following a demerger from its parent company. Men’s wear includes shirts, trousers, t-shirts, shorts, sweaters, jackets, and denims. In September 2015, the company introduced a brand called “Indian Terrain BOY aimed at boys 4 to 16 years offering shirts, T-shirts, trousers, shorts, winter-wear and denims. With a turnover of over Rs 900 crore, the company today retails across the country through over 1000 MBOs, over 400 LFS, and 160 EBOs, and is also available through key e-commerce platforms as well.