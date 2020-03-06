Metro Cash& Carry plans five more India stores this year

Metro Cash & Carry plans to open five more stores in India this year. These will be in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Metro Cash & Carry, based in Germany, retails a wide range of fast moving consumer goods including clothing, luggage, cosmetics, personal care goods, and accessories as well as groceries. It entered India in 2003 and operates in 17 cities including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad.

Metro Cash & Carry is a business-to-business wholesaler, serving the needs of traders, hotels, restaurants, caterers, offices and institutions. Metro is a €59 billion company globally and half of that business comes from the cash and carry format.

The business has seen a profit in India for its past two financial years and thinks India is a big growth market, with opportunity for growth in both physical stores and e-commerce. As part of its expansion plans for the country, it has partnered with around 2000 kirana stores in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. These have been provided point of sale devices which feature an app that allows store owners to order goods from Metro online and get sales reports. The device also facilitates card payments.