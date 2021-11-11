Miinto to launch in China with an official flagship store on JD

Danish fashion platform Miinto will launch its overseas official flagship store on JD.com on November 12, offering its fashion clothing and accessories to more than 500 million customers on JD.

Miinto joins JD through the Just-In-Time project, enabling cross-border merchants to synchronise products and orders via system integration, providing consumers with an upgraded shopping experience.

The fashion platform has a curated network of fashion boutiques and brands and is one of Europe’s fastest-growing e-commerce businesses. Its expansion into China will allow it to offer a “rich selection of high-quality products from thousands of European brands to Chinese consumers,” added the brand.

Konrad Kierklo, chief executive of Miinto, said in a statement: “There are multiple reasons for choosing to collaborate with JD Worldwide as our starting point in China. But the key points are that JD Worldwide is highly trusted by the Chinese consumers and that they ensure only authentic products go on the platform, and that is very important to us.

“We truly believe fashion is created by individuals love for self-expression and we are therefore proud that we are now able to give our partners access to one of the most exciting fashion markets in the world. The longer we are in China, the better we will understand the Chinese consumers and therefore able to continue to improve and develop our offering to meet their preferences.”

Luke Liu, business director of JD Worldwide, added: “Miinto has formed a sustainable ecosystem among independent fashion boutiques, brands, and consumers by utilising innovative technology and cooperation strategy.

“The diversified product pool including a highly curated assortment of premium and luxury goods from the best fashion boutiques in Europe luxury, premium fashion and vintage, will provide great value to JD’s consumers, especially with the upcoming single-day shopping festival.”