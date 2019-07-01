Miniso India to start retailing online

Japanese designer lifestyle brand Miniso has entered e-commerce space with their products going live on Achhakart.com for bulk purchases and Snapdeal and Paytm Mall for retail shopping in India. With growing demand for their products at their retail outlets along with requests from consumers for purchase online, the brand expanded its vision and entered into a new space.

Miniso India offers high-quality products at value for money price points. The goods range from personal utility, kids and lifestyle to home décor and technology, spread over 11 wide categories that resonate with the everyday lifestyle of their target consumers. The response that the brand has received for its products thus far, along with its online retail – has further strengthened its resolve to continue its strategic expansion for brick and mortar outlets as well.

The brand aims to target working professionals, college students and homemakers through their online initiative, owing to their fondness for shopping on e-commerce platforms. Also, the brand anticipates an increase in the enhancement of their customer relationships with online presence supplementing the retail.