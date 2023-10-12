Miniso opens UK’s first ‘Blind Box’ store

Chinese lifestyle brand Miniso has opened its debut ‘Blind Box’ concept store in the UK, tapping into the TikTok trend, where fans unbox mystery collectable characters and toys packed in identical packages.

The 430 square foot store, located on Shaftesbury Avenue in London, brings the blind box trend to life as an immersive experience and features 50 different blind boxes filled with collections from Sanrio, Disney Pixar, Tokidoki, We Bare Bears, Minions, and Winnie the Pooh.

The concept store also sells a curated edit of Miniso's popular original products, including plush toys and accessories.

Miniso ’Blind Box’ concept store in London Credits: Miniso

Saad Usman, chief operating officer of Miniso UK, said in a statement: “London is the fashion hub of both Europe and the world. It is our honour to open Miniso's first 'Blind Box' store here.

“Blind boxes are perfect products that seamlessly blend pop culture and trendy content. We are confident that these items will create a devoted fan base, and individuals of all ages will discover something truly special in our 'Blind Box' store. Blind boxes have become an integral part of our global strategy, and this new store represents Miniso's latest milestone as we continue our UK expansion."

The Chinese giant has around 5,791 stores around the world, including 20 in the UK, located in London, Belfast, Cambridge, Cardiff, and Manchester.