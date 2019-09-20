Miniso partners Flipkartto retail online

Value platform 2GUD has partnered Miniso in India to retail products online. 2GUD is a part of e-commerce marketplace Flipkart. Miniso is a Japanese designer consumer products brand. The agreement offers 2GUD online distribution rights for Miniso's products in India effective from this month-end and will enable the brand to reach 2GUD's million-plus consumer base across the country. The partnership will allow Miniso to extend its reach beyond its existing brick-and-mortar stores and into Tier II and III cities.

Miniso will bring its merchandise range of goods to the 2GUD platform, with an initial strategy of going live with 60 curated products and scaling up the selection over the next few months.

Flipkart has ramped up its offerings ahead of the festive season. The vision is to serve customers’ needs in ways that positively impact their lives and that closes the gaps between what they want and what is available to them. It is preparing its portfolio to match customer expectations at a crucial time for the retail industry in the country. Miniso entered India in 2017. It is known for low-cost products such as mobile phone accessories, handbags, storage boxes, stationery, perfumes etc.