Modern Ambition announces Canadian expansion plans

Emerging menswear brand Modern Ambition, part of fashion company Mondetta Canada, Inc., has announced plans to accelerate its growth across Canada with new retail locations slated for Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver, alongside a “significant investment” in a first-of-its-kind luxury mobile showroom.

In a statement, Modern Ambition, which is establishing itself within the premium and luxury menswear market, said the next phase of its growth follows a successful inaugural year for the brand, which included the opening of its Winnipeg flagship location.

Ash Modha, chief executive of Mondetta Canada Inc., said: "As consumers become increasingly discerning about where they invest their discretionary spending, we're seeing a growing demand for products that deliver genuine quality, craftsmanship, and value.

"Modern Ambition was founded on the belief that exceptional tailoring, premium materials, and remarkable retail experiences should be more attainable. We saw an opportunity to create a brand that delivers the sophistication and quality customers expect from luxury menswear while maintaining a pricing structure that feels relevant to today's consumer.”

Modern Ambition Vancouver store Credits: Modern Ambition

The upcoming store openings aim to bring Modern Ambition “to some of Canada's most influential retail destinations,” explains the brand, including Toronto's Yorkville district, where the menswear brand will join global luxury fashion houses.

Toronto will be followed up with expansion into Calgary and Vancouver, with the menswear brand adding that additional North American markets “are currently under evaluation as part of a broader growth strategy extending through 2028,” with the Canadian brand expressing “long-term ambitions” that include expansion into the US and select European markets.

Modern Ambition invests in a luxury mobile showroom to bring its menswear offering to Canadian people

Modern Ambition luxury mobile showroom Credits: Modern Ambition

Alongside the retail expansion, as part of its direct-to-consumer growth strategy, Modern Ambition has invested more than 500,000 Canadian dollars in a custom-built luxury mobile showroom, which has been designed to bring the brand directly to key Canadian markets throughout 2026.

The mobile concept will serve as both a retail platform and a brand activation platform, allowing consumers to experience “an immersive introduction” to the brand's tailored menswear, premium fabrics, and personalised styling services ahead of future store openings as it looks to foster “meaningful connections” within local communities.

Modern Ambition Winnipeg flagship Credits: Modern Ambition

Central to the brand's retail strategy is its “hospitality-focused retail approach,” where it described its store concept locations as “living rooms,” offering thoughtfully designed spaces for “comfort, conversation, and community rather than purely transactional shopping experiences”.

The concept has become a defining element of the brand's identity, blending old-world craftsmanship with a contemporary approach to menswear, by creating environments where clients can discover collections, build relationships, and engage with the brand “in a welcoming, personal, and inspiring setting”.

Modha added: "Our expansion into Toronto, Calgary, and Vancouver reflects both the strength of that vision and our confidence in the future of the brand. At the same time, we are making significant investments in new ways to connect with customers.

“The Modern Ambition Mobile Showroom allows us to bring the brand directly to consumers, introduce new communities to our product and service philosophy, and build meaningful relationships long before a permanent store opens its doors. It is an extension of our belief that luxury should be personal, welcoming, and experiential."

Modern Ambition is part of Mondetta Clothing Inc., a Canadian leisure and sportswear design and manufacturing company founded in 1986. The company has four main divisions: Mondetta, Mondetta Originals, MPG, and Modern Ambition.