Moncler opens House of Genius pop-up in Selfridges

Moncler is taking over the Corner Shop in Selfridges, Oxford Street for its House of Genius concept featuring creative collaborations curated by Highsnobiety founder and chief executive David Fischer.

The House of Genius pop-up will run for four weeks, until December 4, and has been curated and designed by Fischer as “a place of freedom where new ideas are born” featuring a surreal mountain lodge terrain that reimagines Moncler’s alpine heritage for tomorrow’s adventurer.

The pop-up features exclusive, limited collaborations and reimagined pieces, including a dedicated ready-to-wear capsule collection, alongside accessories, gadgets, and collectables. Key pieces will be highlighted from all Moncler Genius collections including 1 Moncler JW Anderson, 2 Moncler 1952 Man, 2 Moncler 1952 Woman, 3 Moncler Grenoble, 4 Moncler HYKE, 5 Moncler Craig Green, 6 Moncler 1017 ALYX 9SM, 7 Moncler FRGMT Hiroshi Fujiwara and 8 Moncler Palm Angels.

Image: courtesy of Moncler

In addition, the space will offer ten limited-edition detachable city patches, which tap into the global wanderlust at the heart of Moncler Genius that can be used to customise puffer jackets and a vest.

Moncler has also thought about sustainability, with several models featuring fabrics leftover from warehouses paired with recycled nylon inner linings to highlight its circular economy, and all packaging has been made from sustainable sources, such as paper derived from responsibly managed forests and other recycled materials.

Image: courtesy of Moncler

To complement the Moncler Genius collections at the Corner Shop, Fischer invited a mix of brands spanning the world of tech, accessories and trainers into the world of Moncler Genius. This includes Cowichan-inspired hand-knitted sweaters from Canadian brand Kanata, a Casio-powered G-Shock watch with branding especially created for Moncler House of Genius and a choice of two straps, and a 112-piece UNO deck from Mattel in bold black and yellow.

There is also an exclusive Moncler Genius chess set, a unique range of custom-graphic casualwear from cult label Advisory Board Crystals, two waterproof bags from German outdoor and bike bag brand Ortlieb, and a Fujifilm Moncler Genius square SQ20 instant camera, complete with a pack of two films and a USB charger.

Image: courtesy of Moncler

Moncler House of Genius will be available with pop-up stores in London, Seoul, Shanghai and New York, and in further pop-in spaces inside existing Moncler boutiques across 16 cities worldwide.

Image: courtesy of Moncler

Image: courtesy of Moncler

Image: courtesy of Moncler

Image: courtesy of Moncler