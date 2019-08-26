Monte Carlo to add all seasons products to its basket

Monte Carlo, the brand best known for its winter wear plans to expand its product range to cater to all seasons. The brand currently has over 253 exclusive brand outlets, over 2,500 multi-brand outlets, and 321 national chain stores. It also sells online through e-commerce firms like Flipkart, Amazon, Jabong, Myntra, and Kapsons.

Monte Carlo Fashions reported a net loss of Rs 6 crore for the first quarter ended June 2019 as compared to a net profit of Rs 6.25 crore it had reported during the corresponding period of last fiscal. The company’s revenue also dropped by 26 percent for the April-June quarter to Rs 60 crore as against Rs 81 crore it had reported in June 2018. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down by 92 percent at Rs 0.26 crore in June 2019 from Rs 16 crore it had posted in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.