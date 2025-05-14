Mr Marvis enters British market with first store in London

The Dutch menswear brand Mr Marvis is continuing its international expansion with the opening of its first store in the UK. The location, situated on the iconic King’s Road in Chelsea, London, is expected to open at the end of the summer. The brand announced this in a press release today.

“Our new store at 52 King’s Road in Chelsea fits our brand perfectly – in terms of neighbourhood, customer profile and proximity to other premium retailers,” said Richelle Eijkens, retail director at Mr Marvis. “Data shows that we already have a strong customer base here, which makes this step fully in line with our retail strategy. We look forward to opening the doors this summer to a store that reflects our brand identity.”

The choice of London is strategic: the UK is currently the brand's third largest online market. This physical location is a logical continuation of the existing digital presence.

Real estate advisor Savills also underlined the importance of the new location. “Securing a spot on King’s Road is an important milestone in Mr Marvis’ growth plans,” said Laurie Stokes, director of Central London Retail & Leisure at Savills. “This store will not only contribute to the brand’s visibility in the UK, but also act as a springboard for further expansion within and outside London.”

The new location, housed in a former café building, is being completely renovated into a high-quality retail space. Customers can not only find the brand's entire collection of shorts, trousers and tops, but can also expect an inviting atmosphere with coffee and refreshments. The store will have a recognisable light blue facade with oak accents and a bright interior, partly thanks to two large skylights near the fitting rooms.

The London store will be Mr Marvis' 19th physical store and its first outside continental Europe. The brand previously opened its own stores in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

