MUD Jeans celebrates anniversary with sustainable denim innovation

To celebrate its 12.5-year anniversary, MUD Jeans is launching a pair of jeans made from 55 percent Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) cotton, sourced from collected used jeans. In a press release, MUD Jeans describes this as a breakthrough, since the typical proportion of recycled material in the industry is between 20 and 40 percent.

The innovation is being trialled on MUD Jeans’ bestsellers: the barrel-fit models The Brooke for women and The Ben for men, available in a dry indigo wash. Each pair is finished with copper buttons and rivets, a signature design feature for the brand.

Large-scale cotton recycling has been a significant challenge within the denim industry for years. Cotton fibres weaken with each recycling process. Consequently, denim brands typically limit the amount of recycled material, blending it with virgin cotton to maintain quality. The issue is more pronounced with post-consumer cotton, which refers to textiles that have already been worn, compared to industrial waste like factory offcuts.

MUD Jeans was able to produce the new denim through its own take-back programme, which allows customers to return their old jeans for reuse. In the press release, the company also highlighted its use of advanced processes to restore fibre quality, alongside high-grade spinning technology.

The launch aligns with MUD Jeans’ “Road to 100” ambition to develop a high-quality, circular pair of jeans from one hundred percent PCR material. Through this initiative, the brand aims to reduce the demand for new cotton.

55% PCR cotton from MUD Jeans Credits: MUD Jeans

