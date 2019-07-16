Mumuso plans major retail expansion in India, targets 300 stores by 2022

Korean lifestyle brand Mumuso plans to have about 300 stores in India by mid-2022. With an exclusive store in Bhubaneswar, the brand plans more outlets in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Goa, Jaipur, Indore and Surat. These would be a blend of both company-owned and franchise stores. The brand will invest between Rs 80 lakhs to Rs 1.2 crores in setting the stores.

Mumuso, a fashion and lifestyle brand has a vast product category from health and beauty, fashion home accessories to apparel accessories, digital products and more. The company is also planning to source special apparels and small leather products. Besides, the company plans to go online to tap into the rapidly growing e-commerce business in the country.

The South Korean brand entered India in September 2018 with stores in Kolkata and Mumbai. Mumuso is present in more than 30 countries and adheres to the principle of selling products with reliable quality and affordable price, strives to improve the upper limit of the taste and price ratio and provides well-designed products, continuously optimizing the supply chain service system to reduce the cost, creating a relaxing and light-hearted shopping experience for consumers. Mumuso is striving towards a new retail format model that is customer-oriented, data-driven and design-oriented.