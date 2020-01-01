Mustard plans to expand retail outreach with 100 new stores

Mustard Fashion plans to open 100 new stores over the next three years. As of now the women’s apparel brand operates 33 exclusive brand stores in 15 cities across India. New Delhi alone has eight stores. Mustard, founded in 2004, offers affordable apparel in all categories such as casual wear, party wear, office wear, ethnics, and outerwear. Mustard caters to women with regular and plus sizes. The brand was established to provide classy western and chic contemporary Indian wear for women of different age groups and of all sizes. Each of Mustard’s designer collections brings the best of style, trend, and comfort.

Mustard offers ready-to-wear garments for women in ten different sizes from regular to plus. The brand’s stores are clean, fuss-free, effortless to browse, equipped with the most coveted modern ethnic fashion and lifestyle products. The stores have a clear focus on designs. These designs celebrate womanhood and are urbane, sophisticated, feminine, subtle and energetic. These expressions are translated using origami and natural hues and textures. One can browse for the products online, get the touch and feel of the merchandise in the store and then order at convenience online or offline. North India offers huge retail growth opportunities because of the women of the region who spend generously.