My Size launches MySizeID for Nocturne

My Size, a developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, has launched the MySizeID program for Nocturne, a European women's apparel brand that designs, manufactures, distributes and sells ready-to-wear apparel.

The MySizeID app helps Nocturne’s customers choose the appropriate apparel size based on the shopper's real-time measurements by using their smartphone to match the measurements with a brand-specific apparel item in their size.

Can Tarlan, CEO of Nocturne, said in a statement: “Incorrect sizing is a leading cause of product returns and negatively affects our customers' shopping experience. We are excited to launch MySizeID into our platform, as our customers will now be able to easily measure their correct size by downloading the app and can enjoy a seamless shopping experience on our website.”

Ronen Luzon, CEO of My Size Inc., commented: “We are pleased to collaborate with Nocturne, a forward-thinking women's fashion brand. With MySizeID, Nocturne can reduce cart abandonment, while increasing revenues and decreasing the online return rates.

“Our goal is to revolutionise the retail industry through our patented technology, while helping retailers foster brand loyalty by improving the customers shopping experience.”