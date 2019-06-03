Myntra-Jabong operations being merged for better team coordination

Flipkart-owned online fashion retailers Myntra and Jabong are merging its resources and workforce after some rounds of senior level layoffs. All Jabong employees are being moved to Myntra to create a unified workforce. This will enable greater coordination between teams and provide them with an opportunity to take on key roles and responsibilities at Myntra, by better aligning its resources with its long-term plans, the company plans to form robust structure to effectively serve its sellers and brand partners and ultimately benefit the customers.

Notably, Jabong had 400 employees in 2018, but since Walmart’s acquisition of Flipkart, the company laid off 180 employees and 100 were absorbed in Myntra. These Gurugram-based employees will now work for both platforms and other newer services the fashion retailer would be launching in the future. On the other hand nearly 120 Jabong employees moved to Myntra payroll for all practical purposes even though Jabong will continue to run its ecommerce platform seperately. In November 2018, Myntra and Jabong fully integrated their functions including technology, marketing, category, revenue, finance, and creative teams.