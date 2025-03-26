Myntra onboards the Tommy Hilfiger Innerwear collection, offering unique online access to the collection in India

Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion and lifestyle platforms, has announced the launch of the Tommy Hilfiger Innerwear collection for Men. The selection, which is available on the brand's offline stores, will now be available to customers on Myntra. Designed for both comfort and style, the collection includes a wide variety of products such as trunks, briefs, boxers, and boxer briefs. Crafted from premium fabrics like supersoft cotton, modal, microfiber, and moisture- wicking materials, the line offers a luxurious yet comfortable wearing experience.

In line with the brand's commitment to ethical practices, many key pieces in the collection incorporate regenerative and organic cotton, ensuring that style and responsibility go hand-in-hand. With this launch, Tommy Hilfiger continues to strengthen its presence in the mass premium segment of the Indian market, catering to consumers who demand both high-quality products and a sustainable approach to fashion.

Speaking on the launch, Jayanti Ganguly, VP, Category Management, Myntra said, "We are excited to associate with Tommy Hilfiger to bring their premium Innerwear collection to Myntra, offering our customers a unique blend of comfort, style, and sustainability. As the men's innerwear category continues to grow rapidly on our platform, this launch is a testament to Myntra’s commitment to providing high-quality, fashionable options that cater to the evolving needs of today’s customer."

Nitesh Kanchan, CEO - AFL Digital said ''We are thrilled to take our association with Myntra to new heights with the unique launch of Tommy Hilfiger Innerwear. This collection brings premium-quality innerwear to fashion-conscious consumers in India, redefining everyday essentials with elegance and comfort."

The association with Myntra allows Tommy Hilfiger to tap into one of the fastest-growing categories on the platform, while further reinforcing Tommy Hilfiger’s footprint in India, with over 10,000 styles available across menswear, womenswear, watches, wearables, and accessories on Myntra. Additionally, shoppers will be enabled to over 70 styles from Tommy Hilfiger’s underwear catalogue. Tommy Hilfiger’s strategic move into India’s growing innerwear market further solidifies its position as a leader in the mass premium fashion segment, bringing quality products that cater to the modern consumer’s preferences for both style and sustainability.

About Myntra

Myntra is one of the leading platforms for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle in India. An integral part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra brings together technology and fashion to create the best experience for millions of its customers. Myntra offers a wide range of over 9700 brands such as MANGO, H&M, Levi’s, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, JACK & JONES, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, MAC, Huda Beauty and Estee Lauder among others. With a wide reach, Myntra services over 95% of the pin codes covering the length and breadth of the country.