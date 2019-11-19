Myntra plans more offline stores for private labels

Online fashion retailer Myntra plans to launch 15 offline stores for its private label products. Myntra partners over 2000 fashion brands and lifestyle brands and services over 19,000 pin codes across the country. Founded in 2007, Myntra was acquired by Flipkart in 2014. Later, Jabong was acquired by Myntra in 2016. The companies were operating as separate brands, but after Walmart acquired Flipkart in May 2018, the companies were merged. In November 2018, Myntra and Jabong fully integrated their functions including technology, marketing, category, revenue, finance, and creative teams. Walmart has shown increasing interest towards investing heavily in Myntra. The financial year ending March 31, 2019, was Myntra’s first year under Walmart.

In June, Myntra launched a second offline store in Bangalore for Roadster. Further, the company has been relying heavily on its private labels to continue to dominate the fashion e-commerce industry. Myntra also plans to broaden its horizons by focusing on Tier 2 cities with kirana stores as last-mile delivery agents. The e-commerce platform will also be introducing video content to attract more customers.

Myntra Designs engages in marketplace services, where third-party sellers sell products to customers. Myntra Jabong India is engaged in the business of selling or carrying on wholesale cash and carry or B2B trading in clothing and apparel.