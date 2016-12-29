Myntra's ‘End of Reason Sale’ in January

Myntra’s fifth ‘End of Reason Sale’ will be held from January 3 and 5. About 1,800 top Indian and international brands will be participating in EORS, reaching over ten million customers across towns and cities. The new winter collection from some of the brands will also be up for grabs. The move is aimed at springing back from a dip in online business over the past two months due to ‘demonetisation'. This will follow the End of Seasons Sale by Amazon India scheduled between ecember 28 to December 30, as a strategy to push the category. Myntra's growth rate fell to 60 per cent post demonetisation and is expected to pick up over the few months. The mix of prepaid and card-on-delivery orders constitute 80 per cent of the payments on the platform.

