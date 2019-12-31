Myntra’s 'End of Reason Sale' sees 50 percent growth in orders

Flipkart-owned fashion platform Myntra witnessed a 50 percent rise in orders during its latest End of Reason Sale (EORS) as compared to last year's sale. Myntra holds the EORS bi-annually, and this year, it hosted the 11th edition of this event from December 22 to 25.

The four-day sale event saw 2.85 million customers placing 4.2 million orders for 9.6 million items. Myntra also acquired six lakh new customers with 68 percent of them coming from Tier II and III cities and towns. Among the metros, Delhi-NCR was the highest contributor to the sale event while Jaipur topped the list of Tier II, III towns. Myntra’s newly launched beauty and personal care were the fastest-growing categories during EORS 11 while jackets, jeans, sweatshirts, and t-shirts were some of the highest-selling products in the apparel category.