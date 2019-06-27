Myntra’s ‘EORS’ saw over 2.2 million shoppers

Over 2.2 million customers purchased over nine million items during the tenth edition of Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (EORS). The fashion e-tailer also acquired 4.8 lakh new customers during the sale held from June 21 to 24, 2019. Myntra’s sales jumped three times during the sale event over a normal day with the etailer registering over 7,100 orders per minute at peak.

The company’s in-house label Roadster was the most popular brand selling over 1.35 million products. The personal care segment also witnessed a steep rise in sales and emerged as the fastest growing category during this sale. With 12,500 kirana stores under the MENSA network supporting last mile deliveries, Myntra has been delivering over six lakh shipments per day. EORS offers value to its customers through its innovative concepts such as early access, price reveal and the wide selection.