Myntra’s lifestyle brand Taavi collaborates with artisans to revive Indian textile

Flipkart-owned Myntra’s private lifestyle brand Taavi has collaborated with about 1,300 artisans from seven Indian states to revive Indian textile craft.The fashion brand, launched recently, sells apparels for men and women with traditional Indian embroidery such as Kolkata’s kantha and Odisha’s sambal puriikkat.

It has been working directly with local artisans and through NGOs to make traditional Indian textile and embroidery mainstream to capture India’s millennial population and broaden the customer base of the platform.

In the next two seasons, Taavi plans to launch bujodi shawls, kutchi work, bagh print, lehariya, madhubani, chikankari and phulkari embroidery by roping in more artisans. The brand also plans to launch footwear and home category. The fashion etailer has also collaborated with NGO’s such as Industree Bangalore, a women empowerment organisation in Karnataka, and Diya Kumari Foundation which is an outreach initiative for underprivileged women in Rajasthan to design the collections.