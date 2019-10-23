Myntra sees good growth in kids ethnic wear this festive season

Myntra has witnessed over 100 per cent growth in the kids wear category over the previous year. Beginning with the festivals of Janmashtami, Eid and Rakhi, Myntra witnessed a remarkable spike in ethnic wear sales for kids this year. Parents are increasingly shopping for trendy ethnic wear styles and happy colours for their children - ones that allow them to revel in the festive spirit, while flaunting new looks. And, with Dusshera, and diwali, demand for kids’ ethnic wear is only rising, especially in the age group of 4 to 7 years and is split roughly in the ratio of 60:40 among girls and boys. Myntra has so far witnessed over 100% growth in the category over the previous year.

Most popular products for boys have been traditional waist coats and sherwanis and lehengas and kurta sets for girls. In addition to these, the current festive season is witnessing a strong demand for kids’ ethnic jumpsuits and draped kurtas, with dhoti. Kurta-pyjamas are a must have for boys, while girls cannot give ruffled dupattas a miss. Some of the leading brands and labels in this space are, Yellow Kites, Sangria, Biba Girls, Lilpicks and Pspeaches. Myntra offered a sibling collection for Rakhi, which was extremely popular among shoppers and has now launched a special Garba collection, from shimmer to tie & dye, offering the right mix of bling and elegance. There are ethnic options for little babies too.

Myntra houses about 35 brands in ethnic category for kids, with over 3000 styles. In the overall kids’ category, it has over 65,000 options from over 400 kids wear brands and is the go-to destination for branded apparel products, offering a good mix of large global brands and small domestic boutiques.