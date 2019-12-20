Myntra taps big business in small towns with expansion in delivery network

Fashion portal Myntra has expanded its delivery network and launched new initiatives to cater to customers in Tier II and III towns. The portal sees one in two orders in core categories such as women's apparel, footwear and fashion from Tier II and III. Earlier this year, Myntra launched content and customer experience initiatives, which have helped in reaching out to more customers in smaller cities, especially with international brands.

Customers in small cities have started getting access to international brands that are not physically available in those pin codes. Myntra has now expanded deliveries to 23,000 pin codes across the country. Myntra has also launched initiatives to ensure customers across India get their orders faster. While local deliveries have been enabled in over 13 cities, Myntra has partnered with 15,000 kirana stores for deliveries and over 35 brands who will deliver directly from stores. Over 50 social media influencers are creating shoppable content for some of Myntra’s top selling products, an initiative that has helped it reach out to customers in smaller cities.

Myntra is hosting its flagship event, the End of Reason Sale, from December 22 to 25, 2019. The high demand from non-metro cities is expected to continue during the sales event.