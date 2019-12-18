Myntra to host four-day ‘End of Reason Sale’ from December 22

Online fashion retailer Myntra is starting its an ‘End of Reason Sale’ (EORS) from December 22 to 25, 2019. The platform will display over 8,50,000 styles from more than 3000 domestic and international brands. It will also feature Myntra’s private brands Roadster, HRX, All About You, and House of Pataudi. The online fashion retailer expects the number of customers for this event to be 60 per cent more than last year. To cater to the anticipated demand, the e-commerce company has doubled its inventory from the previous edition. The company has also scaled up the selection of its private brands with 1,50,000 styles across apparel, accessories and footwear. Key categories expected to have a high demand include winter wear, women’s ethnic and western wear, denim, street wear, sports and beauty.

Myntra is working to predict the right type of inventory to be placed at each location so that it is closer to the demand. Myntra has partnered 35 leading brands to enable deliveries directly from their stores resulting in a wider selection and faster deliveries for customers during the event. To make shopping more convenient for customers, the firm has also partnered with 200 tailors to offer alteration services in Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. It has opened 20 experience centers across the country for value-added services like pick up, returns, trial rooms and alterations.