Myntra to now retail streetwear brand Rowdy Wear

Rowdy Wear, owned by actor Vijay Deverakonda has partnered Myntra to sell on the retail platform. With this partnership, Rowdy Wear is set to enhance its reach nationally, especially in Tier II and III cities and towns across the country, where the company has a strong presence. Rowdy Wear was started in July 2018, and sells exclusively on the Rowdy app, through a drop fashion model. The brand’s merchandise comprises apparel for men, women and children, including accessories and footwear. The brand offers contemporary street fashion at affordable prices, mainly targeting students and the younger generation. The collection has been designed with extreme care to ensure the durability and sustainability of each product.

Streetwear as a concept is becoming extremely popular. Online apparel marketplaces have become an important platform for fashion enthusiasts looking for seamless shopping. Leading e-commerce platforms have witnessed a surge of brands partnering with them to maximise visibility and sale. The penetration of internet and smart phone accessibility have made online shopping a desired choice for consumers and sensing the trend brands are adopting measures to fit as per market requirements. Now, e-commerce platforms are focusing on to create experiences and are marketing in that direction with data and consumer insights.