Myntra will hire tailors to deliver fit clothes on demand

Now, tailors will deliver clothes ordered on Myntra. This will enable them to alter products at the customer’s doorstep and help reduce return on sale. This has been prompted by the fact that garments are returned mainly because of minor alterations required like the length reduction of jeans or top sleeves.

The Flipkart-owned fashion portal has piloted the initiative in Delhi-NCR and will roll it out across India, especially in Tier II and III cities. While partnering local tailors isn’t new for fixing fitting flaws, this is the first time they will pick up packages and act as delivery agents. Return on sale make up for nearly 15 per cent to 20 per cent of all merchandise sold by the online industry. In the fashion e-commerce space, size is a big concern as no two brands map measurements the same way. Online platforms have to urgently look for solutions to recover costs. Offering return policy is a business need for online fashion portals, but since they also have to sell at the best price, they cannot add the cost to the product cost, which can make or break profitability, since reverse logistics cost is very high. While fashion and apparel are the most revenue generating categories online, they also have the highest return rate, followed by the large appliances category, FMCG and mobiles.