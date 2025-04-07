Myprotein’s clothing line launches in Decathlon stores in the UK

MP Activewear, the clothing line from sports nutrition brand Myprotein, part of e-commerce group THG Plc, is launching in Decathlon stores across the UK.

The partnership marks the first clothing partnership between Myprotein and a major retailer and MP Activewear’s first move into physical retail, with the e-commerce group adding that further retail partnerships “are anticipated in the months ahead”.

MP Activewear will launch a range of its high-quality, functional training fits, for both men and women, including T-shirts, vests, shorts and leggings to 20 Decathlon stores from today, April 7.

For women, there will be a selection of activewear for all-around training and heavy lifting taken from the brand’s best-selling Tempo and Origin ranges. For men, there will be a selection of classic gym fits handpicked from the Training collection.

MP Activewear launches at Decathlon UK Credits: MP Activewear

Commenting on the launch, Neil Mistry, chief executive of THG Nutrition, said in a statement: "MP Activewear has gained strong traction online, perfectly complementing our leading range of supplements and protein products. As consumer demand continues to grow, we’re excited to expand our clothing line into Decathlon’s retail stores.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in making MP Activewear more accessible, bringing our premium-quality apparel to UK physical retail for the first time. With Decathlon’s strong reputation in sports and fitness, it’s the perfect fit, and we look forward to introducing our brand to an even wider audience."

In recent years, MP Activewear has increased in popularity and continued to develop its offering, function and fit with the introduction of advanced fabric technologies, while last year, Myprotein underwent a global rebrand aimed at reaching a broader demographic of consumers to empower everyone to lead a healthier, more active lifestyle, supported by a diverse range of sports nutrition products and expert guidance.

Part of the evolution saw the introduction of the brand’s new logo onto Myprotein’s suite of products, including clothing. The rebranding also aligns with THG’s commitment to breaking down the barriers in the fitness industry.

THG added that it believes the rebrand has been key to “unlocking” new retail markets and partners, driving expansion in retail and licensing, as well as enabling Myprotein to enter new product categories, broadening its offering for existing customers, without losing focus on its core sports nutrition market.

MP Activewear launches at Decathlon UK Credits: MP Activewear

Nicola Barnabo, fitness market manager at Decathlon UK, added: “The ongoing evolution and modernisation of Decathlon stores, initiated with last year's brand relaunch, has created the ideal environment to welcome Myprotein's dynamic range.

“This partnership is more than simply adding products; it's about enriching the fitness experience for our customers by partnering with a well-known specialist brand. Helping Decathlon offer a comprehensive and inspiring selection, where cutting-edge apparel seamlessly integrates with top-tier sports nutrition, all within stores designed to showcase over 70 sports.”