Mytheresa launches bespoke mobile boutique experience

Luxury multi-brand retailer Mytheresa is bringing its curation and client service directly to its consumers in the Hamptons with a mobile bespoke retail experience for the summer as it reimagines the traditional storefront through a more personal, experience-led approach to luxury retail.

The ‘Mytheresa Out East’ customised Airstream mobile boutique will travel throughout the Hamptons in New York until August 6, making stops “at some of the region's most sought-after beaches, hotels, wineries, restaurants, and cultural destinations”.

‘Mytheresa Out East’ customised Airstream mobile boutique Credits: Mytheresa

The retail activation has been designed to “offer a new way for clients to engage with the Mytheresa brand throughout the season,” explains the retailer. It will offer private shopping appointments for top clients on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, while Thursdays will be open to the public through walk-ins and on-site registration.

Inside the Airstream, there is a curated edit of summer-ready fashion and accessories, including Alaïa, Missoni, Pucci, and Valentino, presented in a space furnished in partnership with Lulu and Georgia.

‘Mytheresa Out East’ customised Airstream mobile boutique Credits: Mytheresa

Private appointments also feature refreshments from Saratoga Spring Water, while each client will receive a bespoke floral arrangement presented in a Ginori 1735 vase as part of an exclusive gifting experience.

Carly Rosenberg, president of North America, said in a statement: "At Mytheresa, we are constantly exploring new ways to connect with our clients through exceptional service and meaningful experiences.

“Mytheresa Out East brings our world directly to the Hamptons, allowing us to offer a highly personalised shopping experience in select iconic Hamptons destinations."

The mobile boutique will make appearances at select Hamptons destinations, including The Hedges Inn, Topping Rose House, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, and Montauk Yacht Club.

‘Mytheresa Out East’ customised Airstream mobile boutique Credits: Mytheresa