Nadine Merabi opens pop-up in New York City

Manchester-based luxury, ready-to-wear womenswear brand Nadine Merabi has opened its first international physical retail space with a pop-up in New York City.

Located at 112 Wooster Street in New York, the pop-up launches with Nadine Merabi's latest spring/summer 2024 collection, featuring tailored separates, jumpsuits, its new bridal styles, and resort collection.

Highlights include the brand’s signature 'Darcie' pyjamas and the 'Kira' rhinestoned suit.

Nadine Merabi New York pop-up Credits: Nadine Merabi

Creative director Nadine Merabi, said in a statement: "Opening our first pop-up store in the heart of New York is a dream come true for us. The vibrant energy of this city aligns perfectly with the spirit of Nadine Merabi.

“This physical space is not just about showcasing our creations; it's a celebration of the craftsmanship and dedication behind each piece. We can't wait to share this experience with our customers, offering them a unique opportunity to connect with the brand in a more personal and tangible way.”

The debut US opening follows on from two successful store openings in the UK at the end of 2023 and marks the beginning of the brand’s retail activations planned for 2024, with additional plans to launch exclusive wholesale partnerships across the UK and US throughout the year.

Nadine Merabi New York pop-up Credits: Nadine Merabi

Commenting on the US expansion, Blue Wilson, chief executive at Nadine Merabi, added: "Following the tremendous success of Nadine Merabi stores in the UK, bringing the brand experience to life in New York is a significant milestone for us and demonstrates the strong connection we've built with our American customers.

“This pop-up is not just a store; it's a testament to our dedication to providing an elevated and immersive shopping experience. We're excited to be part of the dynamic New York fashion scene and connect with our customers on a whole new level."