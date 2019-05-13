Nappa Dori opens debut European store in London

Indian luxury leather goods brand Nappa Dori has opened its first European store on Monmouth Street in London.

The two-storey, 1,400 square foot boutique in Seven Dials offers Nappa Dori’s full range of handcrafted bags and luggage, as well as accessories, stationery and homeware. In addition, the boutique will also include the brand’s café concept Café Dori, as featured at the Indian flagship, which will serve traditional beverages such as chai tea.

Founded in 2010 in Delhi by designer Gautam Sinha, the brand, which translates from Hindi as ‘leather and thread’ draws inspiration from the “history, mysticism and vibrancy of India”.

Its debut store in London follows its seven openings across India and a destination store in the Maldives.

Gautam Sinha, founder of Nappa Dori, said in a statement: “The high volume of tourists and locals who frequent the stylish streets of Seven Dials made it the obvious choice for our first UK and European venture. After seeing so much success across our Indian portfolio, embarking upon this new market is a natural next step and has always been a key goal for our business. The unique community of Seven Dials is the perfect location for us to start this adventure.”

Addy Williams, senior retail portfolio manager at Shaftesbury, added: “Nappa Dori is an exciting addition to the international imprint amongst Seven Dials’ curated mix of tenants. This opening reflects the increase in brands selecting this unique West End destination for debut UK and European stores, following in the footsteps of leading brands such as Away and Beast. With its specialist product range and immersive café component, Nappa Dori adds a great new dimension to our retail line-up.”

Nappa Dori’s opening coincides with the repositioning of heritage Italian shoe brand Superga and independent eyewear label Ollie Quin to new units on Seven Dials’ Neal Street.