NBA to open third European store in Paris

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Fanatics, a digital sports platform and global provider of licensed sports merchandise, have announced they are opening the first NBA store in Paris this summer.

The store will be operated by retail giant Lids and located at 20 Boulevard Saint-Michel in Paris’s Latin Quarter and will mark the third NBA Store in Europe, joining London and Milan.

Spanning more than 980 square feet, the store will feature an extensive range of official NBA and WNBA merchandise and memorabilia, including jerseys, apparel, headwear, sporting goods, toys and collectables from brands including Nike, Mitchell & Ness, New Era and Wilson.

The store will also house exclusive NBA Paris-branded apparel and novelties and a customisation area where fans can personalise NBA jerseys and hats for all 30 NBA teams.

Commenting on the opening, NBA Europe and the Middle East senior director, global partnerships, Steve Griffiths, said in a statement: “At the intersection of fashion and basketball culture, Paris has a unique tradition for the game and some of the most passionate NBA fans in Europe. Together with Fanatics and Lids, we look forward to welcoming fans from France and beyond to this exciting new and interactive space where they can celebrate their NBA fandom in style.”

Lids Sports group president, Britten Maughan, added: “Lids is excited to bring the first NBA Store to Paris. Our location on Boulevard Saint-Michel will offer the widest assortment of NBA products in the country and will be a destination for both locals and tourists.

“The NBA is an international brand and has proven to have a broad appeal globally. The new NBA Store in Paris will offer both fan apparel and trending fashion inspired by NBA culture in the US.”

As part of the league’s partnership with Fanatics, additional international NBA Stores operated by Lids are scheduled to open this year, with locations to be announced at a later date. The NBA has more than 400 NBA-branded retail stores and attractions worldwide that serve as the league’s official destinations for fans around the world.