Neiman Marcus to go fur-free by 2023

The Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has announced that it is to go fur-free by early 2023, as it confirms the closure of its existing fur salons.

The American retailer said that it will discontinue selling any products containing animal fur as part of its forthcoming environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

The animal welfare policy, supported by the Humane Society of the United States, will eliminate products containing animal fur from Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.

All the remaining fur salons will be converted into spaces “customised for modern luxury experiences,” explained Neiman Marcus. This will allow the retail group to work with luxury brands to create “new and innovative ultra-luxury concepts that satisfy the discerning tastes of luxury customers”.

Geoffroy van Raemdonck, chief executive officer at Neiman Marcus Group, said in a statement: “We are delivering an ultimate luxury experience for our customers and their evolving preferences. We are updating our assortment to feature multiple sustainable and ethical luxury fashion categories.

“It is clear the future is fur-free, and that includes the ultra-luxury space. As a leader in luxury retail, NMG has an opportunity to help build a better future for our industry. We’re grateful to the Humane Society of the United States for their partnership.”

Neiman Marcus Group announces new Animal Welfare Policy as part of forthcoming ESG strategy

The change follows the company’s recent announcement that it has created a dedicated team to identify, improve, and disclose performance on material environmental, social, governance issues across its business, including topics like animal welfare.

Neiman Marcus Group’s forthcoming ESG strategy is expected to place a strong emphasis on sustainable and ethical products.

Neiman Marcus worked with the Humane Society of the United States on its commitment to exit fur and drafted an animal welfare policy that aligns with the Fur Free Alliance guidelines.

PJ Smith, director of fashion policy for the Humane Society of the United States, added: “We welcome this important policy from Neiman Marcus Group. The company’s fur-free pledge represents a transformational change in retail, and we applaud NMG for making progress on an issue that so many consumers care deeply about.”

The Neiman Marcus announcement further signifies the end of animal fur at America’s top luxury retailers and follows the fur-free moves by other retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, outerwear brand Canada Goose and Canadian luxury retailer Holt Renfrew.