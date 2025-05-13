New Balance comes to Munich and rolls out store conccept further in Germany

New Balance is rolling out its new store concept further in Germany and presenting it at a new and an existing location.

The US sportswear label opened its first store in Munich, New Balance announced on Monday. The brand has been present at Neuhauser Straße 20 since April, with a retail space of 408 square metres.

New Balance flagship in Munich Credits: TDM.Space / New Balance

Sport meets lifestyle in new New Balance flagship in Munich Credits: TDM.Space /New Balance

New Balance flagship in Munich Credits: TDM.Space /New Balance

New Balance flagship in Munich Credits: TDM.Space /New Balance

New concept for Berlin and Munich

The current store concept, which celebrated its German premiere in Hamburg two years ago, was also implemented with the new store. The ‘intersection of sport and culture’ is a central theme, and the focus of the shopping experience is on people rather than the product.

In addition to Munich, this new shopping experience can now also be experienced in the Berlin flagship store at Münzstraße 21. The reopening follows just a few months after the brand opened a new store in the German capital in September – at Kurfürstendamm 16.

New Balance with new store concept in Berlin Credits: TDM.Space / New Balance

Berlin flagship (Münzstraße) Credits: TDM.Space / New Balance

New store concept for Berlin flagship (Münzstraße) Credits: TDM.Space / New Balance