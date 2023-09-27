New Balance launches new retail concept in London

Boston-based athletic footwear and apparel brand New Balance has opened a new retail concept at Westfield Stratford City in London designed to target a younger consumer.

The London Stratford store is the first of its kind globally with a second store of the same concept set to open in Boston, US, in 2023. The concept has been designed to “put people, not products,” at the forefront of the consumer experience, explains New Balance, offering central seating areas to encourage consumers to linger to “draw inspiration from each other, and find their authentic style”.

New Balance London Stratford store Credits: New Balance

The store offers an edited selection of footwear and apparel, geared for younger consumers, as it looks to target both elite athletes and fashion influencers.

Ian Fitzpatrick, senior director of global brand strategy and operations at New Balance, said in a statement: “This store represents a big step forward in the way we think about our retail environment, featuring a much tighter, more focused collection built specifically for the younger consumer.

“The space is not built to tell all our stories, just those most relevant to our consumers – a shift that reflects our intention to invite new audiences to discover the brand, maybe for the first time.”

Alyson Hodkinson, general manager at Westfield Stratford City, added: "The opening of New Balance's flagship store represents a major milestone in the evolution of our sportswear and athleisure offerings.

“Our vision for Westfield Stratford City has always been to curate a dynamic retail space that resonates with our diverse community the addition of New Balance is a testament to our commitment to provide an exceptional shopping experience that speaks directly to our consumers' preferences and aspirations."

