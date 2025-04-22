New Balance reopens Oxford Street store with new retail concept

Sportswear brand New Balance has reopened its London flagship store on Oxford Street, unveiling a fully redesigned retail concept aimed at rethinking the traditional shopping experience “by putting people, not products, at the centre”.

The new premium experience builds on the brand’s new global retail concept and has been tailored for London, drawing inspiration from the capital’s pace and culture and placing the consumer at the heart to foster creativity, community, and self-expression.

The London flagship spans three floors, combining the best of performance and style, showcasing New Balance’s latest footwear, apparel and exclusive releases alongside central seating areas and visual storytelling to highlight the origins, design, and craftsmanship behind key products.

The store also features newly dedicated areas for football, tennis, skateboarding and the ‘Made in UK’ collection.

Marco Alves, general manager of retail EMEA at New Balance, said in a statement: “The reopening of our Oxford Street flagship marks an exciting new chapter for New Balance in the UK.

“This space represents the evolution of our retail vision – designed to inspire, connect, and serve a broad community, from dedicated athletes to those passionate about style and culture. We’ve created an environment that brings people together and showcases the best of what New Balance has to offer.”

To mark the reopening, New Balance will host a series of events around the 2025 TCS London Marathon. The buildup to the race will be celebrated from April 23 to 27, with a race station for participating runners, cheer-sign-making for their biggest supporters, and a community run the day before the race.

From April 28 to April 30, runners are invited back to the store to celebrate their finish with medal engraving, customisation for their running gear, and to make use of the recovery zone – offering expert advice, massage guns, and hydration.

