New Delhi khadi store records 10 per cent sales growth

Khadi India’s flagship store in New Delhi is witnessing record sales. Sales have gone up by 10 per cent. This is commendable considering that in the khadi sector April to September is considered as a slack period. On October 2, 2019, the store registered sales of Rs 1.28 crores in a single day beating the previous record of Rs 1.25 crores on October 13, 2018. In 2018, the store crossed a single day sales figure of over a crore four times.

Besides retail sales, the store has also created history of sorts in gift coupons sales in India. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) introduced the gift coupons scheme in August 2016 and in a little over three years sold gift coupons worth more than Rs 89.32 crores. These coupons have been purchased by corporates, the general public and public sector units. Various design interventions have been made by KVIC in recent years.

Khadi is becoming part of the day-to-day lifestyle and culture of India. People are becoming more environment-sensitive and are opting to buy environment-friendly products. This is one of the primary reasons why, when top brands are striving hard to keep going, khadi is continuously following the trajectory of growth.