New & Lingwood launches Re:New concept on Savile Row

British heritage menswear brand New & Lingwood, known for its loungewear, relaxed tailoring and refined formalwear, has launched a new sustainability and circularity concept, Re:New on Savile Row in London.

Located at 19 Savile Row, London, the Re:New concept aims to engage with customers and showcase “new ways of creating products that minimise waste without compromising on innovation and quality,” explains New & Lingwood.

Tom Leeper, creative director at New & Lingwood, said in a statement: “Re:New is a unique opportunity to take a meaningful step forward in defining what the future of luxury menswear can be. This space is about engaging in conversations around sustainability and circularity, to not only help educate, but also learn and listen to what others can teach us. It’s also a space for experimentation, allowing us to learn in a playful and constructive way.

“The industry is changing so quickly as people continue questioning what should be valued in a fashion brand and what that word ‘luxury’ even means. Simply using expensive cloth and complex crafting techniques isn’t enough for us. We must be proactive in soberly assessing where we haven’t done enough to improve and then making concrete plans to evolve in meaningful ways. I feel this space is an exciting move for us and just the beginning for where we plan on taking things.”

New & Lingwood ‘Re:New’ concept store Credits: New & Lingwood by BJ Deakin Photography

The Re:New concept showcases the brand’s sustainability and circularity initiatives, such as its collection of one-off dressing gowns made with recycled, surplus and salvaged luxurious fabric, “which would otherwise go to waste,” explains the brand.

It also offers an embroidery service for on-site personalisation and a repair station where old New & Lingwood pieces, “as well as treasured clothing items from other brands, can be brought to be given a second life" by its team of skilled tailors and craftspeople.

New & Lingwood ‘Re:New’ concept store Credits: New & Lingwood by BJ Deakin Photography

Freddie Briance, chief executive at New & Lingwood, added: “Re:New is perhaps the most energising of all initiatives in work at New & Lingwood. It is the first of several concrete steps we are taking towards our goal to be Net Positive and will be a seeding ground for sustainable products, ideas, innovations, and business models that will filter through into our main lines and core channels over the coming months and years.

“There has been a growing sense that we need a home for our ideas in the circularity and sustainability space, but also a way to engage directly with our community on these topics that are regularly misunderstood. It is often too easy for brands to be on transmit, rather than receive when it comes to issues like this, and we know that much of the knowledge we seek lies with our customers. Finding the right way for us to integrate this into our day to day was the challenge – and so Re:New was born.”