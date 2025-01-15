New ranking unveils the best department stores in the world

Think back to the best department store experience you've ever had—what made it truly unforgettable? Was it the store’s location, its design, the variety of brands, or the customer service? Whatever the reason, department stores have always been at the heart of the shopping world, doubling up as must-visit landmarks and key destinations for a day out in the city.

While the global shift to online shopping (next to the outbreak of COVID-19) may have caused many department stores to close their doors, a select few continue to thrive as iconic hubs of fashion and culture. In order to ensure these retail locations are able to compete with the ease and accessibility of online shopping, many department stores offer more than just an array of brands and products - these retail icons create immersive, luxurious experiences that draw shoppers through their doors.

But which department store can say that it really does stand out above the rest? To help answer this question, coupon codes specialist CouponPi analyzed over 46,000 reviews of 50 of the world’s most famous department stores worldwide. Highlighting the factors that set apart the finest department stores from the rest, we share their findings below.

The world’s best department store: Fortnum & Mason

Considering two main factors, the average rating of the department stores online reviews and the percentage of all reviews with a positive sentiment, one department store rose to the top of the ranking to secure first place: Fortnum & Mason in London, the United Kingdom.

First starting out as a grocery store, Fortnum & Mason was founded by a former footman to Queen Anne, William Fortnum and Hugh Mason, who ran a small store in St James Market. Over the years, the store has evolved into an upmarket department store known as a purveyor of fine foods and luxury items such as gifting, beauty, and accessories.

Fortnum & Mason Holiday window Credits: Courtesy Fortnum & Mason

Today, Fortnum & Mason is famous for its signature blue-green color and quality food hampers and is reportedly responsible for creating the world's first scotch egg in 1738. Scoring a 10 out 10 overall, the department store has an average rating of 4.6 and a 62.1 percent positive sentiment rating, with reviewers describing a visit to the department store as an “epicurean adventure,” “the nicest shop I've been to in London,” and a “tea drinkers’ paradise.”

London is home to some of the world's best department stores

The city of London did exceptionally well in the study, with three of the top five department stores in the world located in London. This comes as little surprise, given that American entrepreneur Harry Gordon Selfridge, founder of Selfridges, revolutionized the department shopping experience by introducing open aisles, captivating visual displays, and turning retail into a multi-sensory experience.

El Palacio de Hierro, Mexico City Credits: Door Gzzz - Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=82079031

In second place, the coupon code specialist listed El Palacio de Hierro (the Palace of Iron), a Mexican department store chain. Founded in 1891 in Mexico City by two Frenchmen who were inspired by Le Bon Marché in Paris, El Palacio de Hierro was the first department store to open in the country. Operating a total of 16 department stores across the country, the inaugural five-story flagship store in Polanco, which was remodeled in 2016, scored 9.6 out of 10, with an average rating of 4.6 and a 57.4 percent positive sentiment rating. Reviewers were pleased by the department store’s cleanliness, spaciousness, and selection of brands, praising the wide selection of food and champagne bar on the bottom floor.

Liberty London storefront. Credits: Liberty

In third place, we have the iconic Liberty London, a world-famous building known for its black and white mock Tudor storefront, constructed out of the timber of two battleships. Founded in 1875 by Arthur Lasenby Liberty, who wanted to open a “London emporium laden with luxuries and fabrics from distant lands,” the department store is known for its iconic haberdashery with beautifully patterned textiles, avant-garde fashion as well as its accessories. Scoring a 9 out of 10, with an average review rating of 4.5 and a positivity score of 55.3 percent, Liberty London is still as legendary today as it was in the 19th century.

Coming in fourth, we have Arnotts in Dublin, the oldest and largest department store in Ireland. Founded in 1843 by Sir John Arnott, the department store has weathered the changes within the retail landscape. After struggling financially over the past decade, Arnotts was acquired by Selfridges in 2015. Scoring an 8.9 out of 10 and a 4.4 average rating, with a 60.9 percent positive sentiment score, many reviewers praised the department store’s helpful staff.

Selfridges Oxford street Credits: Andrew Meredith

Securing fifth place is another London icon, Selfridges. The second largest retail location in the UK following Harrods, spanning 50,000m², Selfridges was founded in 1909 by Harry Gordon Selfridge; he was initially disappointed with the limited retail options in the UK. Introducing his view of shopping as a form of ‘pleasure’ akin to sightseeing, Selfridges attracted a growing number of independent women seeking a shopping experience focused on enjoyment, not just necessity. With a score of 8.8 out of 10 and an average rating of 4.5, with a 52.5 percent positive sentiment score, it is clear Selfridges still has its charm, with many reviewers mentioning the department store’s world-famous window displays and exclusive products.

The top ten department stores in the world, according to Coupon Pi Credits: Coupon Pi

Other leading department stores that rounded out the top ten list include Printemps in Paris in sixth place, Takashimaya in Singapore in seventh place, New York City's Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue in eighth and ninth place respectively, and Le Bon Marche in tenth. The study also listed the world’s leading department stores during the holiday season, based on the same criteria, which saw Saks Fifth Avenue snagging first place, followed by Le Bon Marché, Liberty, Macy’s State Street in Chicago, Selfridges in London, Isetan Shinjuku in Tokyo, Galeries Lafayette Haussmann in Paris, and London’s Harrods.