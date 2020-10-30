New sustainable brand ‘Another Girl’ launches

A new sustainable clothing label based in Liverpool, Another Girl, has been launched geared towards “women who care about the planet and the people that inhabit it.”

The brand’s first SS21 collection is made up of 28 pieces and uses 50 percent sustainable fabrics. This includes 50 percent of its printed styles being made from recycled bottles and 50 percent of its knitwear being created with 100 percent organic cotton.

For the label’s second SS21 drop, it aims to increase its sustainable fabric use by 80 percent and use 100 percent sustainable fabrics by its AW21 collection.

Another Girl said is initially working with wholesale partners and retailers before next year starting its direct-to-consumer site. The wholesale prices range from 15-30 pounds and are available in UK sizes 6-18.

Additionally, the brand has partnered with The Malala Fund and have pledged to donate a percentage of its profits to the charity.

Senior designer, Karen Knowles, said in a statement: “Lockdown has given us all a chance to re-think what, when and how we consume. For us, that means creating a better, more socially concerned world. And we know that consumers demand the same. We are committed to making better decisions from production to packaging to shipping.

“By the end of 2022, we will have introduced eco-accredited factories across our entire manufacturing base. We currently use recyclable plastics and recyclable FSC-certified paper on our product tags. All garments are packaged in 100 percent recyclable bags. It’s a long-term journey to making better decisions. This is only the beginning.”