Nicobar opens new store in Gurgaon

Fashion and lifestyle brand Nicobar’s latest collection is inspired by Jodhpur. Men’s wear features round-collared shirts, jackets, and waistcoats as well as kurtas in a range of blue hues with subtle checks and floral prints. The brand’s women’s wear offerings are also inspired by Jodhpur with more eclectic textiles such as polka dot print cotton and causal stripes.

This fashion and lifestyle brand retails clothing, fragrances, bedding, jewelry, accessories, homeware, tableware, and shoes. Nicobar’s new Gurgaon store features a modern interior where industrial elements mix with more rustic natural wood. The space includes a courtyard style area to showcase the brand’s homeware and an open-plan area for its clothing lines. Nicobar is focusing on physical space to create a very holistic experience, where the mood is of relaxation and wanderlust. Importance is given to creating a sensory experience for customers.

The brand has stores in seven Indian cities as well as a multi-brand store presence and a dedicated e-commerce store. Nicobar is a design studio so a lot of focus is on design of products. It already has stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore apart from pop-up entities at Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur. Nicobar actively engages with the larger design community to test and strengthen its offering.