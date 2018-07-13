Nike opens new concept in LA curated by local NikePlus members

Nike has unveiled a new concept store, Nike Live in Los Angeles that aims to unite digital and physical retail and will act as a service hub for NikePlus members in the area.

Located in the heart of West Los Angeles on Melrose Avenue, Nike by Melrose, spans 4,557 square feet and has been uniquely curated to become the home for thousands of NikePlus Members across five zip codes in Los Angeles.

The cross-category Nike Live store has been created to support Nike’s efforts to unite digital and physical shopping experiences for its consumers, said the global sportswear brand, as well as to further personalise the NikePlus Member in-store journey.

The concept is equipped with smart lockers, which members can open with their NikePlus member pass, where they can easily pick up products they’ve reserved via the Nike App or through Swoosh text. In addition, the products for men and women on offer have all been selected using insights gained from NikePlus member activity and buying patterns across Nike’s suite of digital touchpoints including Nike.com, the Nike App, the NTC, NRC, and SNKRS apps.

“Nike Live stores are specifically designed to be a service hub for local NikePlus members,” said Heidi O’Neill, president of NikeDirect in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be opening up Nike by Melrose and bringing the best of Nike products and offerings selected for this community. As well as being the first Nike Live destination, we will also test services that can then roll out to other Nike stores, combining digital features with a unique physical environment to create the future of Nike retail.”

Nike by Melrose features a number of digitally-led, premium service offerings including the Nike Sneaker Bar, where shoppers can talk with a Nike expert about the lifestyle and performance footwear available, request to try-on an item on the spot, purchase and go, which the sportswear brand states is the “fastest shoe buying experience” it offers.

Nike’s new concept store Nike by Melrose aims to unite digital and physical retail

Additionally, NikePlus Member shoppers will have access to the NikePlus Unlock Box where they can scan their Member pass every two weeks for unique Nike products and goods. They can also use Swoosh Text, an SMS messaging system that connects them to the Nike by Melrose store team through the Nike App. While Curb Services give NikePlus Members the ability to contact the store ahead of time using Swoosh Text and return or exchange goods curbside.

The concept store also uses the new Nike App at Retail service, which allows NikePlus Members to reserve product to in-store Digital Lockers, scan product barcodes to learn more and access new features and content in their Nike App homepage.

Another feature is the Nike Express Sessions, where NikePlus Members will be able to book one-to-one personal service appointments through the Nike App. The 30-minute or less service will be hosted in the Dynamic Fit Zone, which has a lounge, fitting room, space for alterations on pants and tights, bra fittings, and Nike Trial Zone for trying out shoes on the in-store treadmill.

The Nike by Melrose store will also offer a selection of its bestsellers and essential running, training and sportswear products, which have been specifically curated by the local LA NikePlus members, including the Men’s Tech Fleece Jogger and the Women’s Classic Swoosh Sports Bra.

In addition, it will also offer a number of city-specific styles, which will be determined by Nike digital commerce data, such as buying patterns, app usage and engagement, to create new apparel, footwear and accessories all specific to LA’s needs.

This LA-specific Nike stock of apparel, footwear and accessories will be filled on a bi-weekly basis, which the sportswear giant is stating is first for them, and they even added that some products will also be exclusive to the concept, for instance on opening the store will be stocked with Nike Cortez styles, with running products in bright colourways and hip packs.

Nike by Melrose is the first Nike Live concept store built for and inspired by local NikePlus members and the sportswear giant has stated that more neighborhood-specific locations will open in cities around the globe, including Tokyo, next spring.

Images: courtesy of Nike