Nordstrom celebrates Pride with commitment to the transgender community

As part of Pride month, Nordstrom will be providing a grant to the Trans Lifeline x FOLX Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Care Fund, to support transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming individuals. For anyone struggling to access hormone care, this fund will underwrite their choice of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) care through FOLX, with 75 percent of funds reserved for Black and Indigenous people, and people of color.

Additionally, Trans Lifeline is the giveback partner for our BP. Be Proud brand with 10 percent of net sales being donated towards the peer support and crisis hotline, and microgrants providing financial resources directly to transgender people across the U.S. and Canada. Between these efforts, Nordstrom hopes to give 350,000 dollars in support of the transgender community.

“We’ve long believed that we’re all made better by the diversity that exists both within our communities and our workforce,” said Farrell Redwine, senior vice president of human resources at Nordstrom, Inc. “Our values are centered on the notion of creating a place where every customer and employee is welcome, respected, appreciated and able to be their authentic selves. This year, we are honored to partner with Trans Lifeline to extend those values and support the transgender community in accessing resources that make their lives easier.”

“Trans Lifeline is thrilled to be partnering with Nordstrom to invest in the transformational power of peer support and redistribute resources to trans people,” said Bri Barnett, director of advancement at Trans Lifeline, in a statement. “This historic gift will be instrumental in helping us answer over 25,000 calls this year and it will also provide 100 people with a year of life saving medical care.”

Nordstrom will also be highlighting brands founded or designed by the LGBTQ+ community. The department store will be offering a dynamic assortment of products and experiences by brands including BP. Be Proud, MANTL, Boy Smells, Leeway Home, and The Phluid Project.

Year-round, Nordstrom provides grants and funding to LGBTQIA+ organizations like the Hetrick-Martin Institute, Pride Foundation God’s Love We Deliver, Human Rights Campaign and more. Nordstrom’s celebration of Pride Month and support of the LGBTQIA+ community are a part of the company’s broader efforts and commitments to diversity, inclusion and belonging (DIB). The company recently set goals to guide its DIB efforts and reports annually on its progress.