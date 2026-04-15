Norrøna drives expansion with new London flagship

Norrøna is expanding its network of locations and opening its first dedicated flagship store in the United Kingdom.

The new ‘Norrøna Hub’ is opening at 15 Regent Street, Cunard House, London. The Norwegian outdoor brand announced this on Tuesday via the professional networking site LinkedIn. “London is one of the most important and inspiring cities in the world,” said Norrøna CEO Jørgen Jørgensen.

According to the brand’s website, it was already represented by several retailers in the region. These included Outside Ltd in Hope Valley; The Outdoors Company in Congleton; Biketreks in Kandal; and Nordic Outdoor in Edinburgh. However, Norrøna did not appear to have a presence in London until now.

The exact opening date for the store is not yet clear. However, it will stock the complete range of apparel and equipment, including ski/snowboard, outdoor/hiking, mountaineering, mountain biking, trail running, and surfing.

“For all of us at Norrøna, opening a flagship store in London is of extraordinary importance,” said Bård Kvamme, retail director at Norrøna, in his own LinkedIn post. “This is not only because Norwegians and Britons are closely connected, but also because we can now truly affirm our presence in one of the world’s most significant centres for shopping and experiences.”

The family-run company, led by Jørgensen in its fourth generation, operates more than 40 proprietary stores. The majority are in its home market. However, there are also stores in other European cities such as Munich, Zurich, Chamonix, and Stockholm, as well as in the US – New York, Boston, and Boulder – and in Beijing, China.

Additionally, the brand opened a new showroom in Austria early last year. This was to respond to “the strong demand and significant growth” in that market, the company announced at the time.