NSYNC receives Hollywood Star of Fame and opens merch pop-up

The iconic boy band has announced its return to Los Angeles. NYSNC confirmed an official launch dubbed the "Dirty Pop-Up," with an exclusive retail merchandise offering.

The pop-up space will be located in Los Angeles and open next weekend, starting Saturday, April 28. The timing coincides with the band's unveiling of its star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame set for that Monday, April 30. This pop-up will retail some of the band's official merchandise during this limited time as a way of celebrating the moment. The capsule collection will include NSYNC shirts, hoodies, and jean jackets reminiscent of the band's past style. In addition to the pop-up, the merch will also be available at NYSNC.com the following Monday.

The merch reflects a nostalgic, 90's vibe including vibrant neon colors and a noticeable denim theme. The new line of high-quality branded apparel will also pay homage to the band's impact on nineties' music. Currently, prices are not available for the merch in question. The event is in collaboration with NSYNC's merchandise and licensing partner, Epic Rights. In addition to the retail pop-up, the experience will include authentic wardrobe, artwork and photography according to a press release. The pop-up will stay open until Tuesday, May 1.

Photo Source: NSYNC Merchandising