Numero Uno plans retail expansion, to open 36 stores in three years

Numero Uno, the popular denim brand is planning retail expansions and looking to open about 36 stores in the next three years in regions other than northern India, where it has a strong presence through a network of over 180 stores. As a part of its expansion plans, the company will be tapping the southern and western market and is betting big on demand from the regions.

Incorporated in 1987, the company, which has never exported its products, is looking at various options to export from next year. Numero Uno’s products range from shoes, watches, casual shirts but it’s famous for its denims. The company recently expanded its product portfolio by entering the booming athleisure market in India with the launch of its N1Active collection. The company is looking at a 15-20 per cent revenue growth, taking into account the planned expansion.

The company also aims to grab a substantial market share in athileasure over the years. Numero Uno has 215 EBOs and over 600 MBOs in the country. The brand plans to foray into the international markets and is looking for licensing agreements starting with the Middle East.