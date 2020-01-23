Nykaa Fashion plans to spread out distribution network

Nykaa is expanding its distribution network. The retailer’s entire multi-brand selection of Indian fashion brands and its own private labels are now available to international customers. Nykaa carries brands like Zariin, The Jodi Life, The Pink Elephant and Global Desi. One brand The Plavate features a selection of simple yet quirky dresses that feature polka dots and frills, among other garments. Another brand, There, has a collection of denim pieces that go beyond jeans and includes loose tops, fitted dresses, camisole tops, and wrap skirts. There was founded in 2017. Nykaa now ships to 13 countries with three shipping cost tiers.

Nykaa Fashion is the clothing and accessories arm of omni-channel beauty retailer Nykaa which was launched in 2012. Nykaa Fashion currently retails from its dedicated e-commerce store and Nykaa has both an online platform and a large number of brick-and-mortar stores and kiosks across India. With the online beauty market expected to double by 2022, the company is looking to increase the brands and categories it offers. Right now it is growing the natural products category, the men’s range and luxury offerings. Deep growth in the beauty category is the aim. Nykaa also has horizontal segments like accessories, and lingerie.