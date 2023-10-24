Oakley expands presence with new store opening on London's Carnaby Street

Oakley, the sportswear and optical innovation brand, has unveiled its latest retail venture, a new store on the iconic Carnaby Street in London. The boutique adds to Oakley's growing list of retail spaces and is its second outlet in the United Kingdom, complementing the existing location in Covent Garden. The grand opening was marked by the presence of England striker and Oakley athlete, Alessia Russo, who welcomed fans and visitors to the brand’s newest retail outlet.

Oakley Carnaby Street offers an extensive selection of Oakley's best-selling eyewear models, including popular lines like Kato, Sutro, and Holbrook. The store also stocks a wide range of apparel, footwear and accessories.

The Oakley brand was established in 1975, and today remains at the forefront of innovation in eyewear. Over the years, Team Oakley has dedicated itself to creating and designing thousands of new eyewear styles, continually pushing the boundaries of both performance and style. The opening of the Carnaby Street store reflects Oakley's commitment to expanding its physical retail presence and bringing its community closer to the brand's essence.

Stefano Melani, General Manager of Luxottica Retail UK, said in a statemet: "We are pleased to be opening our latest store on Carnaby Street, the heart of London's retail offering. The store will help bring our community physically closer to Oakley's brand DNA."

Alessia Russo commented: "Oakley has always been at the forefront of pushing boundaries and always celebrates who we are as individuals. It's such a privilege to officially open the Carnaby Street store."