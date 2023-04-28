Oakley reimagines flagship with a museum of products

Oakley has reopened one of its first retail stores, located at the Oakley One Icon headquarters in Foothill Ranch, California.

The flagship store has been revamped to feature a museum showcasing the brand's products and significant moments in its history. The store will offer a wide range of eyewear, apparel, footwear, and accessories, including icon eyewear models like Kato, Sutro, and Holbrook.

Founded in 1975, Oakley has been pushing the boundaries of performance and style for over 45 years. The One Icon hub serves as a center for innovation where designers, employees, and athletes collaborate on mastering the art of performance technology. As Oakley approaches its 50th anniversary in 2025, the new flagship store marks the beginning of a new direction for the brand.

The updated store design features lighting and layout inspired by Oakley sport, providing a welcoming and positive experience for customers. Oakley's product museum has been relocated to the store's lobby, where visitors can celebrate the brand's iconic product innovations, including Prizm Lens Technology, RX designs, and historic eyewear silhouettes.

According to Brian Takumi, Vice President of Soul & Creative, the new flagship store at One Icon reflects the brand's metamodern ethos of individuality, inclusivity, and positivity, encouraging people to come together and embrace Oakley's vision for the future.