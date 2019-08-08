OCM emerges largest wool fabric maker in India

Beginning as a carpet manufacturer, OCM has become one of India’s largest fabric manufacturers, offering premium quality pure wool and wool-blended fabrics. It also manufactures a range of fabrics, from mass premium to high end fabrics, for shirts, trousers, jackets, suits and other wool-based accessories. The products are available in different high-end materials as well such as 100 per cent wool, wool-polyester blends, premium polyester-viscose blends, giza cottons etc. It has more than 5000 SKUs every season with products like flannels offering more than 100 colors.

OCM services customers through a network of over 1,500 MBOs and 70 wholesalers. OCM is currently one of the biggest brands in the fabric industry of the country. It has the capacity to produce eight million meters of fabric every year. Its factory unit is spread across almost 37 acres.

In 2018, the company’s demand grew 20 per cent and in 2019 business is expected to grow further by 25 per cent. OCM is a market leader in niche premium categories, such as flannels and tweeds, and even the trending Nehru-Modi jackets. Along with the domestic market, the company still continues to render its services to defense establishments, corporates and several customers across the globe.