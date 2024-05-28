Ombré Men Launches at Walmart

Ombré Men, the doctor-formulated men’s plant-based personal care brand, has expanded into Walmart online and on the Walmart app.

The move marks the brand’s first national retail partnership as it looks to increase its availability to consumers across the US and expand its direct-to-consumer strategy.

The launch will see 16 Ombré Men products offered through Walmart.com, including skincare, deodorants, grooming products, and Ombré Men’s Toothpaste Bites, all of which are doctor-formulated and free from harmful chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and synthetic aromas.

Commenting on the expansion, Justin Tarin, co-founder and chief executive of Ombré Men, said in a statement: "We are excited to be partnering with Walmart to expand Ombré Men's distribution and provide greater access to consumers nationwide.

"As the world's largest retailer, we have already seen a direct impact from having our products on Walmart's e-commerce platforms. We're pleased to introduce our personal care products to Walmart shoppers and look forward to growing this partnership."

Ombré Men will also offer two limited-edition Father’s Day Bundles exclusively for Walmart. The Oral Care Bundle features the Toothpaste Bites and Mouthwash Bites, and the Better Routine Bundle includes the Foaming Face Cleanser, Charcoal Body Bar, and Signature Shampoo.